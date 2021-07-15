5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, July 15

The Oasis Plage Saint-James, one of the 11 outdoor installations created by the Quartier des Spectacles, features shade, comfy furniture, a seaside soundtrack, and sand, offering downtown pedestrians an impromptu beach getaway.
The Oasis is free to attend and allows for alcohol to be consumed on-site so long as you’re eating food.
When: Every day until September 26
Time: 9 am – 8 pm
Where: St. James United Church
Price: Free
We’ve spent a lot of time inside over the past 15 months, and now you can spend it underwater.
Sort of.
A new exhibition at the Society for Arts & Technology (SAT) offers guests a calming and trippy dive into a seabed, offering a soundscape we don’t often get to hear from the immersive venue of the Satosphere — a 360-degree dome with a spherical panoramic projection screen 13 metres high.
It’s like a movie theatre on steroids.
When: From now until August 21
Time: 5 pm – 6:30 pm – 8 pm
Where: Satosphere, SAT – 1201 St Laurent Boulevard
Price: $20, available online
After getting clearance from public health, the circus is coming back to town!
The 12th edition of MONTREAL CIRQUE FESTIVAL kicked off on Wednesday and will hang around (literally) until July 18.
The festival has an array of programming, both indoors and outdoors (which is free), ranging from trapeze artists, magicians, dancers, high-soaring gymnasts, and more.
The free show takes place at the Quartier des Spectacles at 5:30 pm (outdoors).
When: From now until July 18
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout the city
Price: Free – $48, available online
After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal has finally reopened.
Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.
Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.
When: Thursday, July 15
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online