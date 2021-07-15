5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, July 15

Hey, we made it to the penultimate day of the workweek.

Now that your sights are set on Friday and another weekend, here are a few things worth checking out in Montreal to make it feel like Thursday zooms by a bit faster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atwater Cocktail Club (@atwatercocktailclub)

Why not have a drink at one of Montreal’s coolest speakeasies?

One of Montreal’s hidden gems, the club makes a slew of tasty cocktails (give the Peachy Keen a go — vodka, angostura bitters, fresh peaches, and mint).

When: Thursday, July 15

Time: 5 pm – 12 am

Where: 512 avenue Atwater

An urban beach has opened right in the middle of downtown at the front steps of one of Montreal’s oldest buildings.