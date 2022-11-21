If you’re looking for Christmas magic for the whole family, look no further than Complexe Desjardins in the heart of downtown Montreal.

This year, the shopping centre has pulled out all the stops to maximize the holiday cheer. And their “Fontaine Boréale” show is the main event.

The wonderful display comes to life hourly from 4 pm to 11 pm every day from November 19 to January 8. Set to music, the fountain show offers visitors a truly immersive experience.

Other festive activities at the mall include Les Animeries, visits with Santa until December 24, and Le Marché de Lëon until December 31. For more info, be sure to visit the Complexe Desjardins events page.

