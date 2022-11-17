Christmas markets galore: Over 140 vendors coming to Time Out Montreal

Montreal just can’t seem to get enough of holiday markets.

Between the Atwater and Jean Talon markets, and downtown and Verdun vendor fairs, the city’s Christmas spirit is once again alive. Now patrons can add Time Out Market’s upcoming Marché de Noël Signé Local to their list.

Between December 3 and 11, the Eaton Centre staple will turn into a winter wonderland, welcoming over 140 local vendors for people to discover.

Organized in collaboration with local brand Signé Local, the market will feature the following businesses among many more:

Atelier Argilewood

Be-U

Bohwood

Camlle, Cocooning Love

Dame De Pique

Foodivore

Hotpoc

Kanopé Fragrances

Marché Aux Fleurs

Selfcare By Bloom

The event is presented in partnership with the Make-A-Wish foundation, which will be on-site packing up newly bought presents at its gift-wrapping stations. With exclusive wrapping paper, bows, and decorations, purchases will look beautifully festive inside and out.

All this shopping is bound to ignite one’s appetite. Luckily, Time Out will also be unveiling its brand-new holiday menu on December 5, which will feature limited-edition offerings from each one of the food court’s concessions.

Marché de Noël Signé Local

When: December 3 – 11

Where: 705 Saint-Catherine Street W