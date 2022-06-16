Montreal named fourth-best Canadian summer destination

There are a lot of picturesque places in Quebec that would make for a fabulous summer travel destination, but Montreal has just been named the fourth-best in Canada.

Based on Data offered by Turo, Calgary was the most-booked destination in Canada this summer, followed by Richmond in second place, some place called Toronto, and Montreal as the fourth most popular destination.

Montreal has returned to its former glory when it comes to summertime festivals, is a favourite for music fans, foodies, and artists.

Looking for amazing Asian food? Check. Shopping? Check. Vibrant nightlife? Check. Interesting tourist attractions? Yup, Montreal has those, too.

Turo is a car rental service that works sort of like Airbnb. Car owners can list their vehicles on the service and set a price for customers to book. There are all types of makes and models, from something more economical to luxury vehicles like Land Rovers or Ferraris. There are also electric vehicles on the service if you prefer something a little greener.

Turo told Daily Hive that bookings are up 796% compared to last year for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.

