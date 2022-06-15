Sports

Tickets to the Montreal Grand Prix cost more than Wimbledon

Al Sciola
Jun 15 2022, 2:53 pm
@f1gpcanada / Instagram | Neale Cousland / Shutterstock

The Canadian Grand Prix is back in Montreal for the first time after two straight years of cancellations. And while its return is cause to celebrate, higher ticket prices have been a tough pill for many spectators to swallow.

New data published by SlotsOnlineCanada.com assessed the ticket prices of some of the world’s largest sporting events and the Grand Prix finished among the top 15.

Unsurprisingly, February’s Super Bowl topped the list, with the average ticket going for $8,869. The upcoming 2022 Stanley Cup Final is a distant second with average ticket prices hovering around $3,500.

Montreal’s Grand Prix, though, finds itself right below the 2022 World Cup Final, whose ticket prices are selling for $467 on average. The Canadian race’s tickets are going for an average of $408 a pop.

That’s more expensive than the average ticket to events like WrestleMania 38 ($308), UFC 272 ($208), and Wimbledon ($198). Montreal’s Gilles Villeneuve Circuit also holds over 100,000 people, which amounts to a nice chunk of change for event organizers.

Here’s how full sporting event index rounded out.

Sport League Date Average Ticket Price ($)
SUPER BOWL LVI (56) NFL 13th February 2022 $8,869
STANLEY CUP FINALS NHL June 2022 $3,500
THE MASTERS Golf April 2022 $3,000
NBA FINALS NBA June 2022 $2,507
TYSON FURY VS DILLIAN WHYTE Boxing 23rd April 2022 $2,008
KENTUCKY DERBY Horse Racing May 7th 2022 $1,904
2021 WORLD SERIES MLB October 26 – November 2 (2021) $1,120
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL Soccer 28th May 2022 $731
DAYTONA 500 NASCAR February 20 2022 $601
100M MEN’S RACE Rio Olympics August 2016 $488
2021 ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP Cricket 14 November 2021 $475
2022 WORLD CUP FINAL Soccer 18th December 2022 $467
CANADIAN GRAND PRIX Motorsport June 19th 2022 $408
WRESTLEMANIA 38 Wrestling April 2nd – April 3rd 2022 $308
AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING Wrestling 29 May 2022 $305
UFC 272 MMA 5th March 2022 $208
WIMBLEDON Tennis August 2022 $198
NJPW 50TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW Wrestling March 1, 2022 $101
SUPER LEAGUE FINAL Rugby League 24 September 2022 $71

 

