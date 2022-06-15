Tickets to the Montreal Grand Prix cost more than Wimbledon
The Canadian Grand Prix is back in Montreal for the first time after two straight years of cancellations. And while its return is cause to celebrate, higher ticket prices have been a tough pill for many spectators to swallow.
New data published by SlotsOnlineCanada.com assessed the ticket prices of some of the world’s largest sporting events and the Grand Prix finished among the top 15.
Unsurprisingly, February’s Super Bowl topped the list, with the average ticket going for $8,869. The upcoming 2022 Stanley Cup Final is a distant second with average ticket prices hovering around $3,500.
Montreal’s Grand Prix, though, finds itself right below the 2022 World Cup Final, whose ticket prices are selling for $467 on average. The Canadian race’s tickets are going for an average of $408 a pop.
That’s more expensive than the average ticket to events like WrestleMania 38 ($308), UFC 272 ($208), and Wimbledon ($198). Montreal’s Gilles Villeneuve Circuit also holds over 100,000 people, which amounts to a nice chunk of change for event organizers.
Here’s how full sporting event index rounded out.
|Sport
|League
|Date
|Average Ticket Price ($)
|SUPER BOWL LVI (56)
|NFL
|13th February 2022
|$8,869
|STANLEY CUP FINALS
|NHL
|June 2022
|$3,500
|THE MASTERS
|Golf
|April 2022
|$3,000
|NBA FINALS
|NBA
|June 2022
|$2,507
|TYSON FURY VS DILLIAN WHYTE
|Boxing
|23rd April 2022
|$2,008
|KENTUCKY DERBY
|Horse Racing
|May 7th 2022
|$1,904
|2021 WORLD SERIES
|MLB
|October 26 – November 2 (2021)
|$1,120
|CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
|Soccer
|28th May 2022
|$731
|DAYTONA 500
|NASCAR
|February 20 2022
|$601
|100M MEN’S RACE
|Rio Olympics
|August 2016
|$488
|2021 ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP
|Cricket
|14 November 2021
|$475
|2022 WORLD CUP FINAL
|Soccer
|18th December 2022
|$467
|CANADIAN GRAND PRIX
|Motorsport
|June 19th 2022
|$408
|WRESTLEMANIA 38
|Wrestling
|April 2nd – April 3rd 2022
|$308
|AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING
|Wrestling
|29 May 2022
|$305
|UFC 272
|MMA
|5th March 2022
|$208
|WIMBLEDON
|Tennis
|August 2022
|$198
|NJPW 50TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
|Wrestling
|March 1, 2022
|$101
|SUPER LEAGUE FINAL
|Rugby League
|24 September 2022
|$71