Montrealers fittingly react to decrepit $799k Mile End apartment for sale (PHOTOS)
The term “fixer-upper” just doesn’t go as far these days as it used to.
A run-down apartment for sale in the Mile End has raised some eyebrows in Montreal after its hefty nearly $800,000 price tag.
The rough-shape apartment, located at 80 Rue Bernard, was shared by the entertaining and popular Instagram account @f*cknomtl and reactions have been quite fitting.
Realtor.ca has the six-bedroom apartment listed at $799,000 and says “once renovated, this building will be the envy of all trendy urbans [sic].”
If this is where real estate inflation is headed, we’re in trouble. Or, as Realtor.ca says, a “great opportunity for renovator or contractor.”
Soak up some charming (?) photos of the apartment’s tiled-wall interior, grimy bathroom, and creepy staircases before enjoying some appropriate reactions from Montrealers, courtesy of @f*cknomtl’s post.
The apartment was built in 1910 and has been on the Realtor.ca for 119 days.