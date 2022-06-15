The term “fixer-upper” just doesn’t go as far these days as it used to.

A run-down apartment for sale in the Mile End has raised some eyebrows in Montreal after its hefty nearly $800,000 price tag.

The rough-shape apartment, located at 80 Rue Bernard, was shared by the entertaining and popular Instagram account @f*cknomtl and reactions have been quite fitting.

Realtor.ca has the six-bedroom apartment listed at $799,000 and says “once renovated, this building will be the envy of all trendy urbans [sic].”

If this is where real estate inflation is headed, we’re in trouble. Or, as Realtor.ca says, a “great opportunity for renovator or contractor.”

Soak up some charming (?) photos of the apartment’s tiled-wall interior, grimy bathroom, and creepy staircases before enjoying some appropriate reactions from Montrealers, courtesy of @f*cknomtl’s post.

The apartment was built in 1910 and has been on the Realtor.ca for 119 days.