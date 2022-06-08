18 best Montreal bachelor party ideas (where everyone's clothes stay on)

Montreal is an intriguing option for bachelor parties, there’s no denying it.

It’s not uncommon for herds of men from all over the world to visit the city for a few days of drinks, food, and events before saying their “I dos.”

And yes, Montreal is also known for having a racy bachelor party scene, perhaps why it’s so popular.

But, there’s a side to the Montreal bachelor party life that doesn’t include dingy strip clubs and sleazy spots. The squad can still have a memorable bachelor party experience, while everyone’s clothes stay on.

Here’s an itinerary of bachelor party things to do, hotels to stay at, places to eat, and entertaining places to knock back a few drinks.

Bachelor party things to do

Prep for the thrills of marriage by tackling the historic St-Lawrence River. From mild to wild, jet boating atop the rapids is a seriously crazy adventure.

We’d just recommend doing this BEFORE the bachelor party beers (probably not a great idea hungover, either).

You’ve got your buds, how about some suds?

The Montreal Craft Beer Tour is exactly what it sounds like. The tour takes groups through three different breweries and several different craft beer samples. The tour teaches guests all about the brewing process and how to pair different beers with different foods.

It’s not enough to get you drunk but it’s a good appetizer to get the night (or day) going.

It’s not all about the partying, guys. You’re in Montreal and checking out the namesake mountain is a must.

Grab a few photos with the lads and soak up arguably the best view in the city.

Cigars and bachelor parties are a beautiful tandem. At Stogies, relax on the elevated patio overlooking Crescent Street or light up inside the dark and cozy bar for a couple of stogies with the guys.

Stogies has a great selection of imported Dominican and Cuban cigars, an impressive martini list, and several TVs.

Maybe you and the guys need to let go of some pre-wedding stressors?

Rage Axe Throwing teaches clients the proper axe-tossing techniques. It’s a great way to waste a few hours, get in a physical workout, and blow off some steam.

Heck, you already escaped the single life, so why not try to get out of an escape room?

A/Maze has locations spread out all across Montreal and parties can exclusively reserve rooms and try their hands at getting out of a laboratory, prison, submarine, lost temple, and so much more.

Plus, you can see which of your buddies are actually helpful before you tie the knot.

Restaurants

Part of what makes Montreal so popular when it comes to bachelor parties is the excess of tasty restaurant options. Here are a few places that are great for both hosting big crowds and serving up darn good meals.

Right in the heart of downtown, Beatrice is an indoor-outdoor option that includes a private upper level and garden terrace, while specializing in Italian cuisine.

Heck, you might even change your mind and opt to have the wedding there…

A Montreal landmark, Milos offers Greek fare in a private setting which can host up to 30 people.

It’s a good spot for a hefty lunch or a more sophisticated dinner option.

Toyo is a fun spot with a large group. It’s a Japanese fixed-price teppanyaki-style spot with tableside chefs grilling up all sorts of meat and veggies.

This Singaporean street food venue is cozy, tasty, and can accommodate big groups of dudes before a night out.

You can’t come to Montreal without trying Schwartz’s Deli. It’s not an ideal spot for dinner but say you want a quick lunch or a much-needed hangover remedy, Schwartz’s is your go-to.

In the heart of Old Montreal, Gibby’s is a world-renowned steakhouse that can host up to 40 guests (in case you’re really doing the bachelor party big) and has absolutely decadent steaks that you can cut through with a butter knife.

Bars

If you and the gang are looking for a good watering hole that’s accommodating for big groups, Flyjin — the Japanese-fusion izakaya club — is a trendy club that has DJs, exposed brick, and a strong vibe right in the always popular Old Montreal.

Set in a 1920s bank vault, this hot spot with soaring ceilings hosts DJs, burlesque shows, and has decently-priced bottle service for when the boys want to go big.

This loft-style bar has 15 pool tables, foosball tables, and light snacks in case your squad wants to do drinks in a spacious spot, but a little more casual.

Hotels

Hotel 10 might be the best-located accommodation for bachelor parties. Adjacent to Le Plateau and downtown, Hotel 10 is walkable to party spots, cafes, restaurants, 24-hour eateries, and venues.

This classy, high-end hotel is a wise choice for bachelor parties that might want to get pampered. It has a great bar, sophisticated lounge, and spa deals.

If you’re heading to Montreal for a BP in the summer, the Hyatt might be your best go-to. Set in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, you’d be a stone’s throw away from Jazz Fest, Just For Laughs, shopping, restaurants, cafes, and bars.