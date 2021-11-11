A local's guide to Montreal neighbourhoods

Montreal is a city full of diverse ethnicities, characters, events and architecture. It’s set on an island in the Saint Lawrence River and named after Mount Royal, the triple-peaked hill at its heart. Its neighbourhoods, many of which were once independent cities, span all over the island, each giving its own ingredient in the gorgeous dish that is Montreal.

As you make your way across Quebec’s biggest metropolis, get ready for great food, an amazing vibe and a city obsessed with events, regardless of the season.

As a general rule, the western side of the island is more anglophone than its more francophone eastern neighbours.

Montreal has an impressive and extensive public transit system, including North America’s third-busiest metro system, making anywhere in the city easily accessible.

Toss on some comfy kicks, pull out your map and get ready to hop around the spectacularly charming neighbourhoods of Montreal.

Downtown

Also known as ‘Centre-Ville,’ this is the heart of Montreal and its drum never stops beating. You’ll find a plethora of great restaurants and bars, shopping malls, cafes, clubs, theatres, museums, universities and churches.

Montreal’s downtown core is bound from Rue Guy, Rue Saint Hubert, Rue Sherbrooke and Rue Notre-Dame.

There’s never a shortage of things to do in this happening area of the city.

Old Montreal / The Old Port

Old Montreal, also known as Le Vieux Port and the Old Port, was the original site of the city. Today, it makes up the most vibrant part of the city with its cobblestone streets, colonial buildings and the almost 200-year-old Notre-Dame Basilica. You’ll feel like the metro’s Orange Line somehow transported you to Europe.

Besides the Montreal Science Centre, Montreal City Hall, the bustling street square and the Jacques Cartier Bridge, Old Montreal is home to classy hotels and bars, and some of the most picturesque views of the city.

Le Plateau / Mont Royal

Le Plateau is a less touristy area of Montreal and is home to a large number of artists, creating a special and hip environment. Le Plateau’s main streets, Boulevard St Laurent and Rue St-Denis, slice through Le Plateau with amazing boutiques, some of the city’s most well-known restaurants (ahem, Schwartz’s), bars and cafes.

Parc Lafontaine highlights the neighbourhood’s vibrant lifestyle and is booming with events, people and activities regardless of the season.

The Village

The Gay Village, also known simply as ‘The Village’ is filled with some of the city’s liveliest restaurants, bars, and clubs and is decorated with rainbow flags left, right and centre.

The compact and vibrant area almost closes down completely to pedestrians in the summer while it hosts the Montreal Pride Festival. It’s one of the largest and proudest gay neighbourhoods in North America and is an absolute gem to visit.

Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Named after the First Nations people who lived here first, this traditionally francophone neighbourhood’s skyline is dominated by the famous Olympic Stadium. Nearby areas include Saputo Stadium (home of the Montreal Impact soccer team), the Botanical Gardens, Marché Maisonneuve (farmers’ market), Parc Maisonneuve and the Biodome. The Biodome is a facility that replicates all four ecosystems found in the Americas.

Griffintown

Located just a few minutes’ walk from downtown, this lively neighbourhood has quickly become a haven for foodies. Nestled around Notre-Dame Street, some of the world’s most renowned chefs have set up shop in Griffintown. Even if it is haunted as many locals suggest, the tasty food and amazing bars are worth bumping into a ghost or two.

Little Italy

Italians have been in Montreal for almost as long as the French. By the 1950s, the area around Jean-Talon Market was predominantly Italian, from which the nickname “Little Italy” was born.

While the neighbourhood centres around the Church of the Madonna della Difesa , a natural historic site, Little Italy’s main attraction is the Jean-Talon Market. The Market is an ever-busy farmers market open year-round that hosts some of the best fresh food in Canada. Finally, don’t forget to check out what’s arguably Little Italy’s third most renowned spot Cafe Milano , you won’t be disappointed.

Côte-des-Neiges