Machine Gun Kelly to play at Osheaga as part of massive new world tour

Attention Machine Gun Kelly fans! The pop-rock musician has announced his Mainstream Sellout Tour and it’s coming to Montreal.

Sort of.

The global tour is making stops in 52 arenas across North America and Europe and it features an exciting list of special guests including Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS, 44phantom, and of course, the pop-punk princess herself, Avril Lavigne.

The tour will be altered for his time in Montreal since his Quebec stop will take place during Parc Jean-Drapeau’s three-day Osheaga festival, of which all of the artists have already been announced.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Austin, Texas on June 8 and ends in Kelly’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 13.

Machine Gun Kelly will perform at Osheaga on July 31.

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer will also have Canadian stops in Vancouver (July 23) and Toronto (July 6).

This is Kelly’s first arena tour. Described as a genre-bending performer, the multi-platinum selling artist has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at 1 pm. General sales start on Friday, March 25 at 10 am local on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for MGK’s Montreal leg of the tour have to be purchased separately from the “Mainstream Sellout Tour” and must be purchased as either a day or three-day pass through the Osheaga website.

“Mainstream Sellout Tour” – Machine Gun Kelly at Osheaga

When: Sunday, July 31

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Tickets: Osheaga passes start at $145, available online. Tour passes go on sale starting Tuesday, March 22 (through Ticketmaster)