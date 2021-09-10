All the live concerts coming to Montreal's Bell Centre over the next year

Due to the ongoing you-know-what, it’s been pretty difficult to keep track of all the cancelled, postponed, and delayed concerts in Montreal.

As live events slowly start to return, Montrealers are pretty much wondering, is Billie Eilish coming to the Bell Centre in the distant future or not?

We’ve put together a handy guide of all the live concerts coming to the Bell Centre until fall 2022. Because in today’s world, planning ahead is key.

From Ricky Martin to Phil Collins, Elton John, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and The Backstreet Boys, there’s no shortage of star power coming to Montreal over the next few months.

Keep in mind all of these events can change, based on how the progression of the pandemic.

The Bell Centre requires all guests to show electronic proof of a COVID-19 passport.

Here’s what you should keep your eyes (and ears) out for over the next 12 months at the Bell Centre, in chronological order.

Who else really misses sold-out crowds?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

When: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $52.70, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

When: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $76, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genesis (@genesis_band)

When: Monday, November 22 & Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $270, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Fringants (@lescowboysfringants)

When: Thursday, November 25, Friday, November 26, & Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $31.50, available online

When: Friday, December 3, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $79.50, available online

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $147, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Sold out, stand by online

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Starting at $54, available online

When: Friday, February 18 & Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $384, available online

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $119, available online

When: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $151, available online