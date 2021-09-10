Events

All the live concerts coming to Montreal's Bell Centre over the next year

Tyler Jadah
Sep 10 2021, 7:39 am
@theweeknd, @billieeilish, @justinbieber/Instagram

Due to the ongoing you-know-what, it’s been pretty difficult to keep track of all the cancelled, postponed, and delayed concerts in Montreal.

As live events slowly start to return, Montrealers are pretty much wondering, is Billie Eilish coming to the Bell Centre in the distant future or not?

We’ve put together a handy guide of all the live concerts coming to the Bell Centre until fall 2022. Because in today’s world, planning ahead is key.

From Ricky Martin to Phil Collins, Elton John, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and The Backstreet Boys, there’s no shortage of star power coming to Montreal over the next few months.

Keep in mind all of these events can change, based on how the progression of the pandemic.

The Bell Centre requires all guests to show electronic proof of a COVID-19 passport.

Here’s what you should keep your eyes (and ears) out for over the next 12 months at the Bell Centre, in chronological order.

Who else really misses sold-out crowds?

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & RICKY MARTIN

 

When: Saturday, October 9, 2021
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $52.70, available online

MALUMA

 

When: Friday, October 22, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $76, available online

GENESIS

 

When: Monday, November 22 & Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $270, available online

LES COWBOYS FRINGANTS

When: Thursday, November 25, Friday, November 26, & Saturday, November 27, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $31.50, available online

MARC ANTHONY

 

When: Friday, December 3, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $79.50, available online

THE WEEKND

 

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $147, available online

BILLIE EILISH

 

When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Sold out, stand by online

IMAGINE DRAGONS

 

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $54, available online

ELTON JOHN

 

When: Friday, February 18 & Saturday, February 19, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $384, available online

JUSTIN BIEBER

 

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $119, available online

BACKSTREET BOYS

 

When: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $151, available online

