All the live concerts coming to Montreal's Bell Centre over the next year
Due to the ongoing you-know-what, it’s been pretty difficult to keep track of all the cancelled, postponed, and delayed concerts in Montreal.
As live events slowly start to return, Montrealers are pretty much wondering, is Billie Eilish coming to the Bell Centre in the distant future or not?
We’ve put together a handy guide of all the live concerts coming to the Bell Centre until fall 2022. Because in today’s world, planning ahead is key.
From Ricky Martin to Phil Collins, Elton John, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and The Backstreet Boys, there’s no shortage of star power coming to Montreal over the next few months.
Keep in mind all of these events can change, based on how the progression of the pandemic.
The Bell Centre requires all guests to show electronic proof of a COVID-19 passport.
Here’s what you should keep your eyes (and ears) out for over the next 12 months at the Bell Centre, in chronological order.
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & RICKY MARTIN
When: Saturday, October 9, 2021
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $52.70, available online
MALUMA
When: Friday, October 22, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $76, available online
GENESIS
When: Monday, November 22 & Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $270, available online
LES COWBOYS FRINGANTS
When: Thursday, November 25, Friday, November 26, & Saturday, November 27, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $31.50, available online
MARC ANTHONY
When: Friday, December 3, 2021
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $79.50, available online
THE WEEKND
When: Thursday, February 3, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $147, available online
BILLIE EILISH
When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Sold out, stand by online
IMAGINE DRAGONS
When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $54, available online
ELTON JOHN
When: Friday, February 18 & Saturday, February 19, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $384, available online
JUSTIN BIEBER
When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $119, available online
BACKSTREET BOYS
When: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $151, available online