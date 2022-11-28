Nobody will be surprised when Montreal gets dark and cold this winter. Luckily, the city’s massive light festival will make it shine much brighter.
The 24th edition of Montréal en Lumière will return to its former glory for more than two weeks in February as the Quartier des Spectacles will offer a multitude of spectacular lights, activities, and gourmet food to really show the winter darkness who’s boss.
- You might also like:
- Montreal's mesmerizing 18-day light and food festival is returning this winter
- Chill out: Igloofest will finally return to Montreal this winter
- Lace 'em up: Downtown's giant FREE skating rink is returning to Montreal
The festival primarily aims to give Montreal some much-need light during the dead of winter through dining events, live performances, free all-night activities, and innovative art installations.
View this post on Instagram
Though the event coordinates the display of light installations in specific locations around the city, the focal point of Montréal en Lumière is the Quartier des Spectacles and Place des Festivals.
This time around, festival-goers will be able to skate on a magnificent ice skating loop high above Place des Festivals, ride a giant Ferris wheel, take in a selection of both indoor and outdoor shows, and the festival will conclude with the 20th anniversary of Nuit Blanche — the city’s all-night party.
“In short, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to help you rediscover our beautiful and dynamic downtown,” says festival organizers.
View this post on Instagram
As if the light festival isn’t enough, Montréal en Lumière will also host some 40 local restaurants on-site.
International and local chefs and producers will be pairing food, booze, and treats with the festival, offering up exclusive lunches, brunches, and 5 à 7s for festival-goers.
The following local restaurant and bars will be on-site, keeping everyone fed:
- Au Petit Extra
- Auberge Saint-Gabriel
- Bar George
- Barroco
- Beaufort Bistro
- Beaver Hall
- Bivouac
- Blanc Bec (ITHQ)
- Cabaret L’Enfer
- Chez Victoire
- État-Major
- Ferreira Café
- foiegwa
- FOXY
- Galaxie Brasserie
- Hélicoptère
- Ikanos
- Kamùy
- La Chronique
- Le Mousso
- Le Virunga
- Lloyd
- Maison Boulud
- Mastard
- Menu Extra
- Monarque
- Monème
- Mon Lapin
- Okeya Kyujiro
- Osco!
- Pastel
- Ratafia
- Renoir (Sofitel Montréal)
- Restaurant de l’ITHQ
- Restaurant h3
- Rosélys (Hôtel Reine Élizabeth)
- Rose Ross
- Terrasse Nordheimer
- Toqué!
The outdoor party kicks off on February 16 and stays lit until March 5. The site is free to enter but activities, entertainment, and food have varying costs.
We’ll keep you posted as new details about the festival unfold.
Montréal en Lumière
View this post on Instagram
When: February 16 to March 5 (2023)
Where: Various locations around Montreal, headlined at Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Varying prices per activity, free to enter the site