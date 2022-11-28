Nobody will be surprised when Montreal gets dark and cold this winter. Luckily, the city’s massive light festival will make it shine much brighter.

The 24th edition of Montréal en Lumière will return to its former glory for more than two weeks in February as the Quartier des Spectacles will offer a multitude of spectacular lights, activities, and gourmet food to really show the winter darkness who’s boss.

The festival primarily aims to give Montreal some much-need light during the dead of winter through dining events, live performances, free all-night activities, and innovative art installations.

Though the event coordinates the display of light installations in specific locations around the city, the focal point of Montréal en Lumière is the Quartier des Spectacles and Place des Festivals.

This time around, festival-goers will be able to skate on a magnificent ice skating loop high above Place des Festivals, ride a giant Ferris wheel, take in a selection of both indoor and outdoor shows, and the festival will conclude with the 20th anniversary of Nuit Blanche — the city’s all-night party.

“In short, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to help you rediscover our beautiful and dynamic downtown,” says festival organizers.

As if the light festival isn’t enough, Montréal en Lumière will also host some 40 local restaurants on-site.

International and local chefs and producers will be pairing food, booze, and treats with the festival, offering up exclusive lunches, brunches, and 5 à 7s for festival-goers.

The following local restaurant and bars will be on-site, keeping everyone fed:

Au Petit Extra

Auberge Saint-Gabriel

Bar George

Barroco

Beaufort Bistro

Beaver Hall

Bivouac

Blanc Bec (ITHQ)

Cabaret L’Enfer

Chez Victoire

État-Major

Ferreira Café

foiegwa

FOXY

Galaxie Brasserie

Hélicoptère

Ikanos

Kamùy

La Chronique

Le Mousso

Le Virunga

Lloyd

Maison Boulud

Mastard

Menu Extra

Monarque

Monème

Mon Lapin

Okeya Kyujiro

Osco!

Pastel

Ratafia

Renoir (Sofitel Montréal)

Restaurant de l’ITHQ

Restaurant h3

Rosélys (Hôtel Reine Élizabeth)

Rose Ross

Terrasse Nordheimer

Toqué!

The outdoor party kicks off on February 16 and stays lit until March 5. The site is free to enter but activities, entertainment, and food have varying costs.

We’ll keep you posted as new details about the festival unfold.

When: February 16 to March 5 (2023)

Where: Various locations around Montreal, headlined at Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Varying prices per activity, free to enter the site