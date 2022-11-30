Nice ice: Montreal's giant Old Port skating rink opens to the public next week

The largest public skating rink in Montreal is reopening in early December.

Set to the backdrop of the city skyline, the Old Port Skating Rink is traditionally known for its outstanding quality of ice, excellent facilities, and breathtaking views of the city and the Saint Lawrence River.

It’s not hyperbole to call it the place to go skating in Montreal.

Let’s be honest, there’s no better way to stick it to winter than bundling up and hitting the ice.

The chilled rink features a cozy village right in front of the ice and is a puck’s throw away from The Bistro de la Grande Roues for a little post-game refresher of drinks and food.

Open from December 10 until March 5 (weather permitting), skaters will have three months to take advantage of one of the city’s best winter attractions.

Throughout the winter, the skating rink will feature weekly events including, “Fabulous Fridays” featuring shows, “Live Saturdays” featuring concerts, and “Family Sundays” featuring games and hosted activities.

The 2,500-square-metre rink is also the site for the Old Port’s fireworks display, starting in mid-December.

Sharpen those skates and tighten your laces, the Old Port boasts some of the nicest ice in the city. Plus, it’s oozing with Instagram photo opportunities.

The rink is open until 1 am on New Year’s Eve if you want to skate into 2023.

Skates, helmets, and learning aids are available to rent on-site.

When: December 10, 2022, to March 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 9 pm, Monday to Wednesday; 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday

Where: Bonsecours Basin

Price: $8.25, general admission (13 and older) | $5.65, kids (six to 12) | FREE, children (under six)