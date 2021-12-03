The difference in average prices between the most expensive rental borough in Montreal and the cheapest is over $300.

For the month of December, the most expensive Montreal borough to live in is Le Plateau, and the cheapest is Côte-des-Neiges.

The numbers, courtesy of Canadian rental website liv.rent, show that December’s average one-bedroom rental price in Le Plateau is $1,433 compared to Côte-des-Neiges $1,100 — a difference of $333.

Live.rent says following last month’s yearly high averages, Montreal has once again returned to its average rent price. “There were a number of interesting declines, and we’re keeping a close eye on prices heading into the new year,” says the report.

Average rent in Montreal for one-bedroom apartments in December is $1,236.