A Look Inside: Wild 25-room $10.7M party house just outside Montreal (VIDEO)

A wild, 25-room mansion, suitable for the likes of Hollywood parties, is for sale just outside of Montreal.

On the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains in Oka, this lakeside house could be yours for a smooth $10.7 million. The Engel & Völkers listing says the spot is a “true seaside resort” that features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, and breathtaking panoramic views of Oka.

The house has 14-foot-high ceilings, exotic imported wood, heated floors, a game room, a home theatre, and storerooms.

The exterior has an infinite pool that overlooks the Lake of Two Mountains, a landscaped garden, waterfall spa, hammocks, volleyball court, private beach, two garages, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and an outdoor kitchen.

Assuming a 30-year fixed mortgage at 3.5% interest, this mansion at 384 rue Girouard goes for $38,794 big ones a month.

The impressive spot is about an hour and 20 minutes outside of Montreal. Interior photos will be shared with serious sales inquiries only.

Here’s what the spot looks like from the outside. Don’t forget to invite us over for the housewarming party…