A Look Inside: Charming $1.25M home for sale in Eastern Townships (PHOTOS)

A charming remote 11-room house for sale in Quebec might be your perfect winter getaway.

The house, located in Bolton of the Eastern Townships, is listed for a modest $1.15 million and features a 238,000 sq ft lot size.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom spot has a wood and gas fireplace, a pond, washer and dryer, central AC/heating, and was built in 2003.

Check out pics of the wood-floored, marbled-countered rural house below. Imagine spending winters secluded out here?