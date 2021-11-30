A Look Inside: Charming $1.25M home for sale in Eastern Townships (PHOTOS)
Nov 30 2021, 8:00 pm
A charming remote 11-room house for sale in Quebec might be your perfect winter getaway.
The house, located in Bolton of the Eastern Townships, is listed for a modest $1.15 million and features a 238,000 sq ft lot size.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom spot has a wood and gas fireplace, a pond, washer and dryer, central AC/heating, and was built in 2003.
Check out pics of the wood-floored, marbled-countered rural house below. Imagine spending winters secluded out here?