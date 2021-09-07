Imagine Dragons are performing at Montreal's Bell Centre this winter

Imagine concerts?

Imagine Dragons?

Imagine both of them?

It’s been a long time since a live convert has rocked a crowd at the Bell Centre but Imagine Dragons plan to do exactly that this February.

The American pop rock band from Las Vegas has announced the stops for its Mercury Tour, following the release of the band’s album, “Mercury: Act I,” on September 3 from KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records.

Consisting of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman, Imagine Dragons will rock out at the Bell Centre on February 16, 2022.

As required by the Government of Quebec, anyone over 13 years old will be required to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination passport which includes a QR code provided by the Government of Quebec and confirms that he/she is authorized to access the venue.

No exchange or refund will be offered in the event of a breach of the COVID-19 conditions, says the Bell Centre.

Pre-sale tickets are happening now, ranging from $54 to $180 through TicketMaster.

The Mercury Tour kicks off on February 6 in Florida and concludes on March 14 in Arizona. The only other Canadian stop takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 4.

Imagine Dragons at the Bell Centre

When: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Varies, pre-sale available now