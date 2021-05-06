While he was scheduled to return this summer, Justin Bieber’s world tour has been rescheduled once again.

The Grammy Award-winning global superstar was supposed to kick off his tour this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. He will be stopping at the Bell Centre in Montreal on March 29.

Additionally, the Justice World Tour 2022 has seven new arena shows to total 52 dates.

The new 2022 tour kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and more.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Bieber in a release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Bieber’s return to Canadian stages was set to be his comeback after the 2017 cancellation of his Purpose world tour.

Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month, with details being announced on his website soon.

Justin Bieber World Tour