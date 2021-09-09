Bridgerton fans can attend a live version of the Queen's Ball in Montreal

Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte, is requesting Bridgerton fan’s attendance at a live event in Montreal this January.

Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up to present, The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience, which includes an immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

The in-person event is only in four cities across North America, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and obviously, Montreal.

The event will transport guests back to England’s Regency-era London, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.

“Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, delicious cocktails, and much more, all accompanied by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack,” says the Bridgerton Experience website.

Guests will be transported to Mayfair, London, in the year 1813, interact with performers dressed in exquisite period costumes and bring the Regency era to life.