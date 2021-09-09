Bridgerton fans can attend a live version of the Queen's Ball in Montreal
Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte, is requesting Bridgerton fan’s attendance at a live event in Montreal this January.
Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up to present, The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience, which includes an immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.
The in-person event is only in four cities across North America, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and obviously, Montreal.
The event will transport guests back to England’s Regency-era London, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
“Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, delicious cocktails, and much more, all accompanied by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack,” says the Bridgerton Experience website.
Guests will be transported to Mayfair, London, in the year 1813, interact with performers dressed in exquisite period costumes and bring the Regency era to life.
Tickets go on sale for the event on Thursday, September 16 at 10 am, and fans are urged to join the event’s waiting list right here.
The Queen’s Ball will take place beginning in January 2022 for various sessions from Tuesdays to Sundays, and each event is 90 minutes long.
Guests are encouraged to dress up for the ball though it is not mandatory. Event organizers say guests need to 17-year-old and older and assure all proper COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
The location for the ball has yet to be announced. According to the website, “a secret stunning location in Montreal” will be announced leading up to the event.
Tickets start at $45 per person, and fans can even book the room for private events and book for groups in ten or more.
Additional information is available through the events FAQ page.
Have a ball!
Literally.
The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience
When: Tuesdays and Sundays, starting in January 2022
Time: Various time slots in 90-minute intervals
Where: Secret location, TBA
Price: Starts at $45