Chill out: Pop-up bar made entirely out of ice returns to Montreal next month

Oh baby, cue the awkward Mr. Freeze puns:

You might already be accustomed to ordering drinks on ice but this winter, you can literally be ordering booze on ice.

Ready for another?

(Batman & Robin really does live on forever…)

After a successful inaugural launch last year, Riverside’s pop-up winter event — appropriately titled Hiverside — is returning.

The popular St-Henri bar said it is being transformed into an igloo on December 8 for four to six weeks, depending on good ol’ mother nature.

Riverside says it has partnered with Grey Goose and Cointreau to offer guests the ”Hiverside’ experience,” which includes delightful cocktails in a winter wonderland setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIVERSIDE St-Henri 🌴 (@riversidemtl)

The bar will dish out a winter-themed cocktail menu and the venue is entirely designed by Julien Doré, the renowned ice sculptor famous for his work on Quebec City’s Hôtel de Glace.

The 40-foot by 20-food inflatable igloo will feature an ice bar, cool lighting, candles, fur, and of course, booze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIVERSIDE St-Henri 🌴 (@riversidemtl)

The entrance fee will cost $20 (plus taxes) and will include a welcome cocktail and hand-warmers. Other wintery drinks will include Cotton Candy Spritz, Chocolate Martini, Hiverside Eggnog, Snowball Hot Chocolate, and Granny’s Pear-Fect Toddy.

Ice will literally be on the side.

Hiverside says no reservations under eight people will be accepted, meaning walk-ins are definitely cool (get it?).

One more?

Hiverside MTL

When: December 8 to January 1, 2023 (weather permitting)

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm; Wednesday to Thursday | 6 pm to 12 am; Friday | 5 pm to 12 am; Saturday | 5 pm to 11 pm; Sunday

Where: 5020 St Ambroise

Price: $20 (plus taxes)