Chill out: Igloofest will finally return to Montreal this winter

After a couple of years of lockdowns, curfews, and cancellations, Igloofest is finally returning to Montreal this winter.

According a news release shared with Daily Hive, Igloofest will host its 15th-anniversary celebrations from January 19 to February 11, 2023. The outdoor festival, which features famous DJs and performers over four consecutive weekends, gives attendees the chance to dance the cold away and party with some of the biggest names in the business.

Two highly anticipated shows have already been revealed by the festival.

Initially scheduled for the winter of 2022, Apache and the enigmatic Black Tiger Sex Machine will keep the temperature up on Saturday, February 4. The following weekend (February 11) will feature the sounds of cult British label Anjunadeep, which will take the stage with some of its top performers, including Yotto, Eli & Fur, Olan, and Ben Böhmer.

Igloopasses are currently on sale. Quantities are limited and people are encouraged to get their passes soon to ensure their spot.

To purchase tickets and/or learn more about Igloofest 2023, click here.