Here are 15 of the best burgers you can find in Montreal

If you’re on the hunt for the best burgers in Montreal, feast your eyes on the list below.

Regardless of if you’re in the mood for veggie burgers, vegan, or hamburgers full of meat, the city is oozing with great burger options.

We’re not talking about any chicken burger or sandwich variations here, we’re focusing on the traditional burger (or non-meat options).

If you’re in the mood for take-out or prefer to dine in, these tasty restaurants should keep your burger cravings satisfied.

Uniburger uses a blend of fresh AAA Canadian beef that is always fresh, never frozen, and prepped special every day.

With six locations spread out across the island, it’s tough to top Uniburger when you’re really craving one.

Flat, steamy, and saucy. You’ve never had a burger quite like this. We promise.

The Quebec chain’s one-of-a-kind take on the American staple is pretty hard to compete with. And when you’re craving one, nothing else will do.

Considering its namesake, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce makes a mean and big-time burger. Using fresh ground beef on the daily, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce also offers veggies, Impossible Meat, burger wraps, and burgers loaded with meat, cheese, and bacon.

If you’re in the mood for a traditional cheeseburger, Loïc’s is decadent. There are no bells and whistles here — just a patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and a homemade bun. Sprinkle some of the crispy fries on the side and you’ll be in burger heaven.

Nouveau Palais is an old diner that serves a hefty burger topped with the classics (lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese) and it’s a big-time pleaser among the Mile End crowd.

Chez Tousignant makes in-house potato buns, makes its burgers with top-quality beef, and tops with the “special sauce” to make a really tasty burger.

Dilallo Burger has been grilling up burgs since 1929 and it hasn’t changed its cooking method over the past 80 years. Handcrafted from authentic Canadian beef, a Dillalo hamburger has been tasting the same for almost a century.

As its name implies, Burger Bar has a wide range of burger options. If you’re looking for a burger that’s a mouth full and plates that are completely customizable, look no further than Burger Bar.

“Always fresh. Never frozen” is Burger de Ville’s slogan, and they ain’t kidding. These burgers are made in-house, and boy are they something.

With nearly 20 toppings to choose from and some of the juiciest patties in town, this place is an absolute must.

The low prices are also pretty hard to beat.

Burgers are arguably the best type of comfort food. Open since 1983, L’Anecdote knows how to serve up some seriously tasty and comforting burgers.

There are beef, lamb, veal, and even deer meat burgers but the beef patty with cheese, bacon, and mushrooms is tough to top.

Hachoir is an upscale resto on Saint-Denis that specializes in wines and tartare but it has a mean take on the burger, soaked in siracha and Thai mayonnaise.

McKibbin’s is spread out across Montreal with its four locations. It has two kinds of meat burgers (beef and bison) and a tasty veggie option.

But if you’re in the mood for a whopper of a burger, the Titanic Burger is topped with onion rings, smoked meat, cheese, bacon, and pureed peppers.

This quaint greasy dive in the Plateau serves a very tasty classic diner burger until the wee hours of the morning, in case you need a few burgers to steer you in the right direction.

Speaking of steering you in the right direction, Mister Steer has been grilling up burgers for Montrealers since 1958. It’s a classic burger, grilled to perfection, every time.