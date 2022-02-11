When it comes to burgers, there are an endless amount of tasty varieties. Some people like the classic pickle, ketchup, tomato burger and some people like to go big.

Real big.

For fans of the latter, Crusty’s restaurant in NDG might be up your alley.

Speaking with Daily Hive, Crusty’s says they serve “fast food with a twist” — a dangerously cheesy twist.

The flashy diner spot, located on the corner of Sherbrooke and Avenue Royale, is the only place in all of Montreal that serves Doritos and Cheetos-based variations of meals.

The spot’s chicken tenders are battered in different Doritos and Cheetos flavours, so too are the burger buns — and some Cheetos garnish to boot.

Crusty’s says its best sellers are the monstrous cups (loaded with chicken/popcorn shrimp/beef, Doritos, spicy Cheetos, and cheese) and their loaded burgers.

As a side, Crusty’s also dishes out mac ‘n cheese fries, fried chicken, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, and vegetarian options.

If you’re looking to seriously up your cheese game, Crusty’s is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 3 to 9 pm.

Meals are available on DoorDash, UberEats, and hover in the $10.99 to $15.99 range.