Must-do near Montreal: 9 nearby waterfalls perfect for fall day trips

Waterfalls in the fall. What could be better?

As the weather cools down and the leaves start changing colour, now is the best time to fill up the car, toss on some sweats, and check out any of these gorgeous waterfalls just outside of Montreal.

At 83 metres high (272.3 feet), Montmorency Falls is a full 30 metres taller than Niagara Falls.

Located just 15 minutes from Old Quebec, these falls are located where the St. Lawrence River stretches into a bevy of bases and cliffs.

The falls have an electric gondola that helps you trek to the top, which is primetime for snapping pictures of the entire Montmorency region.

Address: 2490 Avenue Royale, Quebec City

Distance from Montreal: 265 km

Price: Free

At these falls, the Maskinongé river divides into seven waterfalls. Some cascade gently while others rage through rocky cliffs, the largest of which has a 30-metre drop. Take a stroll along paths and stop at the lookout for a gorgeous view of the entire site.

Address: Chutes de Sainte-Ursule 2575, rang des chutes Sainte-Ursule

Distance from Montreal: 100 km

Price: $5

Hop across the border and check out what the town of Malone calls “New York’s hidden treasure.”

High Falls Gorge is a bit of a hike (literally outside of Montreal), but the site has a 35.5-metre-tall waterfall in the middle of a wooden trail.

Set up a picnic, bring a camera, and enjoy the view.

Address: High Falls Gorge — 4761 NY-86, Wilmington, NY

Distance from Montreal: 167 km

Price: Free

There are plenty of trails at this 150 sq km national park in Mont-Tremblant, but four waterfalls are what make it day-trip-worthy.

Located about an hour and a half outside Montreal, there are four waterfalls worth marvelling at here: Chute du-Diable, Chutes-Croches, Chute-aux-Rats, and Chute-aux-Mûres.

Address: 3824 Chem. du Lac Supérieur, Lac-Supérieur

Distance from Montreal: 142 km

Price: Free

Enjoy a quick 1 km trail to get to the 63-metre-tall waterfall found in Plaisance Falls Park. There are several observation areas near the falls and a space to have a picnic and soak up the beautiful fall foliage.

Address: Patrimoine et Chutes de Plaisance — 200 Chemin Malo #168, Plaisance

Distance from Montreal: 150 km

Price: Free

Found just outside Quebec City, these impressively wide falls are one of the most popular attractions in the area. The falls offer a great hiking trail and access to get close to the falls with a 113-metre-long suspension bridge over the river.

Address: Rue du Parc-des-Chutes, Lévis

Distance from Montreal: 240 km

Price: Free

The Canyon Sainte-Anne is a beautiful waterfall, but it’s the Air Canyon that soars 90 metres above the waterfall that’s most enticing.

The thrilling ride tops out at 50 km/h and offers beautiful sights of the Beaupré region.

Get ready to take a lot of pictures.