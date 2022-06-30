From Dildo to Climax, these are the most unique town names in Canada
Jun 30 2022, 6:50 pm
Canada is a country that prides itself on the diversity of its people, but we also have a diverse set of names for the places we live.
Some of the names have a rich history behind them. Some others might also have that history, but we don’t know it, so we just guess.
- You might also like:
- Canada's Mystic Beach named one of the 50 best beaches in the world (PHOTOS)
- Air Canada slashing several flights this summer amid staffing shortages, delays
- Do NOT check a bag 🧳😬
And some are so out there that there is no way an explanation would help.
From the innuendo to the animal names, from the strange to some that you’ll never forget. Here are 20 of the most unique names you’ll find for towns across Canada.
- Vulcan, Alberta
- Dildo, Newfoundland
- Come by Chance, Newfoundland
- Medicine Hat, Alberta
- Punkydoodles Corners, Ontario
- Witless Bay, Newfoundland
- Forget, Saskatchewan
- Balls Creek, Nova Scotia
- Balls Falls, Ontario
- Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia
- Sober Island, Nova Scotia
- Stoner, British Columbia
- Lower Economy, Nova Scotia
- Upper Economy, Nova Scotia
- Big Beaver, Saskatchewan
- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
- Saint-Louis-du-ha!-ha, Quebec (yes, the exclamation mark is in there, no, there is no explanation for it)
- Climax, Saskatchewan
- Flin Flon, Manitoba
- Balzac, Alberta