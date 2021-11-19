Quebec Premier François Legault has hinted that the province’s COVID-19 health measures could be lifted in early 2022.

He says once roughly 80% of children aged five to 11 are fully vaccinated throughout the province, “prospects are good that a lot of the measures will disappear,” citing the possible date as the “beginning of 2022.”

Legault hinted at the easing of measures on Thursday afternoon while fielding questions from reporters after the government’s announcement to fund a new committee aimed at “rejuvenating” hockey in Quebec.

In French, Legault says “Quebec would be ready” to start vaccinating children and is waiting on the okay from the federal government. Health Canada is currently reviewing vaccine authorization for children aged 5 to 11.

Seemingly, Quebec is following the lead put forth by Ontario who announced a five-step plan to lift all COVID-19 health measures back in October.

Ontario’s plan covers easing capacity limits and restrictions, lifting proof of vaccination requirements, and even ending masking mandates. As it currently stands, the Ontario government plans to lift all measures by March 2022.