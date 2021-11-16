Health Canada reviewing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children

Health Canada said they have officially received a submission from Moderna to use their COVID-19 vaccine, SpikeVax, in children aged six to 11.

The submission comes nearly one month after Pfizer requested approval of the use of their pediatric vaccine on October 18.

“Health Canada will only authorize the use of Spikevax in children if its independent and thorough scientific review of the data in the submission shows that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in this age group,” Health Canada said in a statement.

Health Canada will review clinical trial results and other data and research on the impacts of COVID-19 and variants in Canadian children. They are also monitoring the effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 in children where it is approved.

“Studies with the Moderna Spikevax vaccine are ongoing in children less than six years of age, and other manufacturers are also testing their vaccines in children of various age ranges. Health Canada expects to receive data for different age groups for review in the coming months,” the agency said.