SNOWctober: Quebec's first snowfall is forecast for next week

Enjoy the Thanksgiving colours this weekend because Quebec’s first snowfall of the season is in the forecast for next week.

According to The Weather Network, 75% of all provinces will see some October snow, blaming what the agency calls a “boundary sliding across eastern Canada” and a shot of “modified Arctic air.”

The weather agency says snow is creeping into “more and more upcoming forecasts” over the next seven days, calling for snow potential to touch down in 10 of Canada’s 13 provinces.

The Weather Agency says snow typically starts to arrive for most Canadian provinces — including Quebec — by mid to late October and cites that early October snowfalls are quite rare.

Specifically, the agency says the last time Montreal was hit with an abundantly early snowfall was on October 17, 2015, when just over one centimetre graced the city.

For next week, The Weather Network says temperatures in Quebec will be “cool enough” to see rain showers that might transition into mixing and wet snow flurries.

The good news? The agency says snowfall amounts would be “very limited” and in combination with the warm October ground, it will prevent “most snow” from sticking around.

“An exception will be through the Laurentian mountains where a combination of elevation and higher forecast totals may allow some snow to temporarily accumulate,” continues to the forecast.

Further down the chilly line, The Farmers’ Almanac — which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818 — recently released its extended Canadian winter forecast, and it looks like Quebec is in for one very cold and very snowy season.

“According to our extended forecasts, 2022-2023 will be remembered as a time to shake, shiver, and shovel,” said the Farmers’ Almanac, warning of record-breaking cold temperatures.

Lots of cold rain and storms can be expected in Quebec, along with Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and the Great Lakes.

As for snow storms, Quebec is expected to see an especially big one in late January between the 20 and 23. Around the same time, the Almanac forecast says we might suffer through “one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in many years.”

Just how cold? Try -30ºC.

At least we know what to be thankful for come Thanksgiving: warm weather.