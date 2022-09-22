Redditors share useful tips on how to stay warm in Montreal during winter

Winter is coming.

And while we may still be a few weeks away from the first big snowfall, it’s never too early to start prepping for the inevitable harsh winter that Montrealers know all too well.

The Farmers’ Almanac — which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818 — recently released its extended Quebec winter forecast, and it looks like we’re in for one very cold and very snowy season.

“According to our extended forecasts, 2022-2023 will be remembered as a time to shake, shiver, and shovel,” says the Farmers’ Almanac, warning of record-breaking cold temperatures.

As for snowstorms, Quebec is expected to see an especially big one in late January. Around the same time, the Almanac forecast says we might suffer through “one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in many years.”

Just how cold, you might ask? Try -40°C.

And if you’re not local to Quebec or you’re just always so damn cold, a lengthy Reddit thread has been sharing tips on how to stay warm during Montreal’s winter.

“Salut les amis,” starts user u/kittlzHG. “Can someone please explain how I should layer myself for Montreal winters? I’m from a subtropical country and I’ve really no experience in the winters. I’m confused about the choices of fabric out there and what exactly I should be wearing for each layer; which ones go on top and which one will be on the skin.”

It’s a real struggle, gang. Thankfully the internet is always here to provide help:

Stay warm and dry, Montreal.