14 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 12 to 14

Luckily there’s plenty of cool stuff to check out in Montreal.

For now, here are a dozen events worth checking out across the island from November 12 to 14.

Montreal’s longest-running improv show features some of the city’s best improvisers and stand-up comedians. And since it’s improv, it’s completely different and unique every time.

Get ready for anything and everything to happen on that stager Audience participation is always encouraged.

When: Sundays

Times: 7 pm – 9 pm

Where:Théâtre Ste-Catherine 264, rue Sainte-Catherine Est

Price: $10

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition which connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday

Where:4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue

Price: $17 – $22, available online

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,

Price: Free