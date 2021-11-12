14 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 12 to 14
Can you believe it? We’re already nearing November’s halfway point.
Pretty soon there’ll be snow on the ground and next thing you know it’ll be Christmas and then 2022.
But before we go full speed ahead into the holidays, why not take advantage of one of the last truly relaxing weekends of the year?
Luckily there’s plenty of cool stuff to check out in Montreal.
For now, here are a dozen events worth checking out across the island from November 12 to 14.
Sunday Night Improv
Montreal’s longest-running improv show features some of the city’s best improvisers and stand-up comedians. And since it’s improv, it’s completely different and unique every time.
Get ready for anything and everything to happen on that stager Audience participation is always encouraged.
When: Sundays
Times: 7 pm – 9 pm
Where:Théâtre Ste-Catherine 264, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Price: $10
Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition which connects humankind to the rest of the universe.
When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where:4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online
New Exhibits at Phi Centre
View this post on Instagram
This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.
New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.
When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,
Price: Free
Alllll aboard!
When: Daily
Times: 10 am – 5 pm
Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant
Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site