14 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 12 to 14

Nov 12 2021, 4:25 pm
14 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 12 to 14
Can you believe it? We’re already nearing November’s halfway point.

Pretty soon there’ll be snow on the ground and next thing you know it’ll be Christmas and then 2022.

But before we go full speed ahead into the holidays, why not take advantage of one of the last truly relaxing weekends of the year?

Luckily there’s plenty of cool stuff to check out in Montreal.

For now, here are a dozen events worth checking out across the island from November 12 to 14.

Sunday Night Improv

Montreal’s longest-running improv show features some of the city’s best improvisers and stand-up comedians. And since it’s improv, it’s completely different and unique every time.

Get ready for anything and everything to happen on that stager Audience participation is always encouraged.

When: Sundays
Times: 7 pm – 9 pm
Where:Théâtre Ste-Catherine 264, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Price: $10

Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition which connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where:4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online

New Exhibits at Phi Centre

 

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,
Price: Free

AURA 

November is the last month to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: From now until November 27
Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

The Canadian Railway Museum (Exporail)

 

Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?

Featuring a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, this museum in Saint-Constant will be offering free admission this weekend, as they do on the first Sunday of every month.

Alllll aboard!

When: Daily
Times: 10 am – 5 pm
Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant
Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site

Vivaldi – The Four Seasons

 

Come indulge your senses for an evening with the violinist Isabella d’Éloize Perron. Performed by the Ensemble Classico-Moderne, The Four Seasons of Vivaldi will be played to perfection at Montreal’s Maison Symphonique.

When: Saturday, November 13
Time: 2 and 7:30 pm
Where: La Maison Symphonique, 1600 Saint-Urbain
Price: $40 – $140

Making Revolution

“Making Revolution” explores the forms of struggle and revolution in the Middle East and North Africa through breathtaking video art and installation. The exhibition — created by Farah Atoui and Viviane Saglier — revisits histories of uprisings through the production and circulation of images.

When: From now until December 11
Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 6 pm; closed Sunday & Monday
Where: MAI Montréal, arts interculturels, 3680 rue Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free

It’s Circus Time!

The exhibit features costumes, set pieces, works of art, props, giant scale models, iconic objects, training, and backstage equipment.

Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24

Cosmodôme

 

Cosmodôme is a space science museum and education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.

When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Laval
Price: $5 (free for children under 6)

RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion

 

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience comprised of ten works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists.

When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online

Barbie Expo

 

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission

Biosphère

 

Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.

The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?

When: Open daily, but closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

DodgeBow Archery

Have you ever thought about flinging an arrow from a bow at your friends?

Because this week, you can.

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow.

When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Address: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Beginning at $24.95, available online

Oasis Surf

 

As the fall weather settles in, why not pretend you’re on the coast and tackle the largest indoor surging pool in Quebec?

Just because Montreal isn’t located on the coast doesn’t mean you can’t tackle some killer tides.

Channel your inner-Cali and tackle Oasis Surf’s giant waves. Radical.

When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Address: Suite 01 — 9520 Boulevard Leduc
Price: Various pricing, more information online

DH Montreal StaffDH Montreal Staff
