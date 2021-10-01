With fall in full swing, there are plenty of great new activities and events happening around Montreal.

And with the leaves starting to change colours, the weather is beginning to drop. So it’s probably safe to swap out those shorts for pants.

Besides, sweater weather is arguably the best time of year.

From orchestras to haunted tours, here is what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.

If you’re looking for thrills and frills, look no further than La Ronde’s spook-tacular Halloween events calendar.

After a one-year hiatus, La Ronde is bringing Fright Fest back throughout the month of October.

This year’s edition, which kicks off on October 2, will feature fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.

When: October 2 – October 31, 2021

Where: La Ronde

Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99

Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city. Haunted Montreal conducts weekly ghost walks, paranormal investigations, and haunted pub crawls in neighbourhoods like Griffintown and the Old Port.

Among their most popular tours is Haunted Downtown, an event that brings willing participants to haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity.”

When: Saturdays until November 6

Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Where: Norman Bethune Square

Price: $24.50

Lucky for Montrealers, the magic sounds of film will be making their way to the stage at Place des Arts this Saturday in a production called Music at the movies. The concert presented by the FILMHarmonic Orchestra and GFN Productions will feature live renditions of scores from iconic films like Gladiator, Schindler’s List, Downton Abbey, and more. When: Saturday, October 2

Where: Place des Arts

Time: 4 pm and 7:30 pm

Price: from $44.99 to $129.74

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns as the Gardens of Light returns to the city this week.

The eight-week festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50

This free festival takes place every Sunday in the summer, near the monument to Sir George-Étienne Cartier. Tam Tams is a colourful gathering of drummers, dancers, vendors and just happy people.

When: Sunday, October 3

Time: 12 pm

Where: Mount Royal Park

Price: Free

The owners of Le Speakeasy opened up their new restaurant, Vandale, last week.

After inviting 15 graffiti artists to vandalize the inside of the building, they were left with something completely unique.

The gourmet spot is serving up French-inspired dishes and a lively atmosphere. This is not your typical view with dinner.

When: Open this Friday and Saturday

Time: 5 pm to 12 am

Where: 1629 Saint-Catherine St W

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in.

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

The full-size Osheaga festival that fans are accustomed to won't return to Montreal but a slimmed-down edition will kick off the new month. Weekend artists include Charlotte Cardin, The Franklin Electric, Odie, Soran, Magi Merlin, and more. The festival will take place rain or shine. When: October 1 – 3

Time: Varies per day

Where: Parc Jean Drapeau

Price: Ranges from $85 – $390

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

Price: Free

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission