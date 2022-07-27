Pint-sized: Canada's smallest bar is right here in Montreal (PHOTOS)

Forget the “go big or go home” adage, alter it to “go small and stay out” at the smallest bar in Canada, right here in Montreal.

With an interior of only 150 sq ft, El Pequeño Bar is proof that size doesn’t matter. With room for only eleven (ten patrons and a bartender), the Old Port’s Cuban cocktail bar was once a tiny gift shop.

The team behind the underground speakeasy Coldroom transformed the tiny spot into one of Canada’s 50 best bars.

El Pequeño (“the small” in Spanish), pays “tribute to Havana’s storied past,” says the bar’s website. The bar boasts a beautiful ornate glass chandelier, marble countertops, and a bunch of Caribbean rum and Cubano sandwiches.

Cram yourself into El Pequeño as the bartender shakes up iconic cocktail classics from the 1920s, including mojitos, daiquiris, and Cuba Libres.

During the summer months, Canada’s smaller bar nearly doubles in size by hosting another 20 seats on its terrace, facing the Old Port’s constant foot traffic.

But the allure is inside, when only two or three patrons means the cozy Cuban spot is technically almost at capacity.

El Pequeño, which placed seventh on the country’s best bar list, is open from 6 pm to 1 am, Wednesday to Saturday.

Have a big time at Canada’s smallest watering hole.

