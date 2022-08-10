When you gotta go: 7 cool bathrooms in Montreal (PHOTOS)

Bathrooms aren’t typically places that you associate with taking pictures. That’s why when you stumble into a photo-worthy restroom, you should stick around for a while. If all else fails, blame it on a bad plumbing job.
Montreal has a few bathrooms that are so cool, you’ll actually want to go and snap a few selfies.
These are the types of restrooms that are so cool that when you gotta go, you’ll really want to go.
Take note there are probably dozens of phenomenal bathrooms across Montreal, but for these instances, we’re sticking to the modern adage, “pics or it didn’t happen.”
Restaurant L’Avenue
Graffiti, black lights, and infinite mirrors. What’s not to love?
Address: 3612 Notre-Dame Ouest
Candi Bar
Candi Bar is colourful, full of candy (duh), and has men’s urinals shaped like the famous Rolling Stones lips, and the women’s bathrooms have double stalls (two stalls facing each other).
Also, why?
Address: 1148 Mont-Royal Avenue
Joe Beef
One of the most renowned restaurants in the country has a stuffed buffalo head next to the toilet because, why not?
Barley Bar
Barley, a cereal bar in Little Burgundy, specializes in dishing out seriously tasty coffee and cereal hybrid drinks. The trendy spot also has a cool bathroom pick-me-up, a sign that says “you look fine” staring back at you from the mirror.
Address: 263 Notre-Dame Ouest
Pastel Rita
You can’t get any more artsy-fartsy than this red-hued bathroom at the always colourful Pastel Rita.
Address: 5761 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
La Belle Tonki
The bathroom at this Cambodian-Vietnamese fusion restaurant is vibrant and has very 1990s-esque celebrity collages on the stall doors.
Very selfie-worthy.
Address: 1335 rue Beaubien Est
Arthurs Nosh Bar
The traditional Jewish deli is very sought after but thankfully the bathroom lineups aren’t as long as the outdoor ones.
Go to Arthur’s for the McArthur, stay for the one-man wolfpack bathroom.
Address: 4621 Notre-Dame Ouest
What are some of your favourite bathrooms in Montreal that we should make as part of our business?