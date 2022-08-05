If you’ve ventured past Montreal’s iconic Habitat 67 and wondered what the condos on the inside look like, you’re not alone.

For people (and potential homeowners) wanting to take a peek inside the 55-year-old one-of-a-kind architecture, international real estate company Barnes Québec is featuring a condo unit inside the building for $1,794,000.

Real Estate Agent Alexis Labelle, says the three-cube unit offers over 2,100 sq ft of living space, two large suspended terraces, and a four-season solarium — all of which have been “entirely renovated with taste.”

The unit offers breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River and is part of the building’s 354 concrete cube unit design. Built in 1967 ahead of what is considered one of the most successful World’s Fairs of the 20th century, Habitat 67 has ten storeys of cubes stacked on top of each other.

Unit #230 is made up of three cubes and underwent a complete renovation in 2017 including plumbing, electricity, and a kitchen, bathroom, and floor facelift. The unit also includes access to two parking spaces and private storage space.

Labelle says the ground floor has a “magnificent open concept kitchen,” renovated with high-end materials and finishes along with a centre island that can seat up to seven people. The kitchen also has a built-in mini bar and wine cellar, just steps away from the living room’s electric fireplace and glass staircase leading to the second floor.

The upstairs has large living spaces, a master bedroom (with a whirlpool bath), a laundry room, and a guest bedroom.

Located just five minutes from downtown, Habitat 67 has tennis courts for residents, 24-hour doormen, snow removal, and a convenience store inside the complex.

If you want to take a closer dive into the condo, located at 2600 Av. Pierre-Dupuy (#230), check out photos of the timeless structuree below.