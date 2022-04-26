23 vintage photos of Montreal's triumphant Expo 67 (PHOTOS)

The 1967 International and Universal Exposition (dubbed Expo 67) was the pinnacle of Canada’s centennial anniversary and became a symbol of pride for the city of Montreal.

Considered one of the most successful World’s Fair of the 20th century, Montreal’s Expo 67 had 62 participating nations and was visited by 54 million people from all over the world between April 27 and October 29, 1967.

The remaining relics in Montreal include the Montreal Biosphère (the former Expo 67 American Pavilion), the Casino de Montréal (the former France Pavillion), Habitat 67, and of course Île Notre-Dame.

Île Notre-Dame was built over a 10-month period using 15 million tons of rock and soil excavated from the Montreal metro in 1965.

If you’re looking for a blast into the past, here is a collection of pictures from the historic Expo 67, which helped to shape the city of Montreal as we know it today.