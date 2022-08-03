Real estate listing knocks $50K off burned Montreal house price (PHOTOS)

If you’re on the hunt to save some cash on a house in Montreal, a real estate listing just knocked $50,000 off its original price.

It’s just, you know, burned down.

A charred nine-room home in Saint-Henri was originally set to be sold for $499,000 but is now priced at $449,000 — an actual fire sale.

Located at 5184 Rue Sainte-Marie, the home is definitely a fixer-upper considering it’s boarded, charred, and graffitied with “stay away” in the backyard. But, it does have a pool.

Originally built in 1900, the 1,400-square-feet spot is adjacent to Saint-Henri’s bustling Notre Dame Street so if you have $449,000 to spare and are willing to get your hands dirty, it might not be a horrible investment.

Or, you can keep it as is and turn it into a wickedly scary haunted house every Halloween…

The description for the Centris listing confirms the house burned down but highlights the “possibility of demolishing and rebuilding.” Daily Hive has reached out to get additional insight as to why the price has dropped by $50k.

There’s no doubt about it, the real ASHstate market in Montreal is hot.