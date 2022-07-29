Real EstateMontreal HomesUrbanized

"Do not enter interior": $300K mould-filled home hits Quebec market

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Jul 29 2022, 6:46 pm
"Do not enter interior": $300K mould-filled home hits Quebec market
Remax Quebec

When looking to buy a home, you want it to fit a certain mould, you don’t want it to be full of it. A Quebec home on the real estate market is unfortunately full of the latter.

A decaying 12-room home in Hull is listed by Remax Quebec for $300,000. Do you know how some real estate listings can be marketed as “must-sees”? This is a musty-see.

The home, built in 1997, is clearly in need of some mega renovations and seems to have been victim to some serious decomposing. Real estate broker Jimmy Arseneault attached a very important footer note to the listing: “do not visit the interior, enter at your own risk.”

It’s a tough sell once you’re telling prospective owners not to enter the building.

“Rare! Trade-in!” reads the French listing. “For freaks, weekend handymen, or knowledgable contractors.”

Perhaps Arseneault means rare as in, enter at your own peril.., you’ll love it.

The semi-detached home does have a garage though and nearly 1,500 sq ft of land with “no rear neighbours” so, take the good with the bad.

Located a mere five minutes from Ottawa in the Manoir des Trembles area, you’ll definitely want to have your hazmat suit handy before inviting friends over.

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Remax Quebec

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Real Estate
+ Montreal Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.