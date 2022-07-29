"Do not enter interior": $300K mould-filled home hits Quebec market

When looking to buy a home, you want it to fit a certain mould, you don’t want it to be full of it. A Quebec home on the real estate market is unfortunately full of the latter.

A decaying 12-room home in Hull is listed by Remax Quebec for $300,000. Do you know how some real estate listings can be marketed as “must-sees”? This is a musty-see.

The home, built in 1997, is clearly in need of some mega renovations and seems to have been victim to some serious decomposing. Real estate broker Jimmy Arseneault attached a very important footer note to the listing: “do not visit the interior, enter at your own risk.”

It’s a tough sell once you’re telling prospective owners not to enter the building.

“Rare! Trade-in!” reads the French listing. “For freaks, weekend handymen, or knowledgable contractors.”

Perhaps Arseneault means rare as in, enter at your own peril.., you’ll love it.

The semi-detached home does have a garage though and nearly 1,500 sq ft of land with “no rear neighbours” so, take the good with the bad.

Located a mere five minutes from Ottawa in the Manoir des Trembles area, you’ll definitely want to have your hazmat suit handy before inviting friends over.