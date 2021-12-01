Check out how beautiful Old Montreal's enchanting Christmas alley looks (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking for primetime Christmas photo spots in Montreal, it’s tough to top this enchanting alleyway in the Old Port.

Maison Pépin has transformed its alleyway into a movie-esque holiday spot, and it’s brought in a professional photographer to capture all the majesty.

From now until December 19, groups (up to four people) will be able to rent out the space for a photoshoot with the Rox Out team. As part of the deal, Maison Pépin will offer hot chocolate, mulled wine, Christmas sweets, and a surprise gift from the Maison Pépin team.

In an email with Daily Hive, Rox Out Founder Eliana Akl says people will have the opportunity to book a session with a professional photographer online and receive ten digital pictures surrounded by Old Montreal’s picturesque alleyway.

The shop, located at 378 Rue St-Paul Ouest, is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm. Holiday photoshoots cost $150 in total.

The home goods shop says the alley will also be available to rent and host events like dinner parties.

More information can be found online.

Here’s how the magical spot looks like in the wonderful world of Instagram.

