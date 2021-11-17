Take a professional photoshoot in Old Montreal's magical Christmas alley

If you and yours are looking for the perfect Christmas backdrop for homemade greeting cards, or you want to boost your Instagram game this holiday season, a professional photoshoot in this enchanting alleyway in Old Montreal might be in the cards.

Maison Pépin’s alleyway is being transformed into a magical Christmas display this holiday season, and it’s bringing in a professional photographer to capture all the majesty.

From November 22 to December 19, groups (up to four people) will be able to rent out the space for a photoshoot with the Rox Out team. As part of the deal, Maison Pépin will offer hot chocolate, mulled wine, Christmas sweets, and a surprise gift from the Maison Pépin team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Pepin (@maison_pepin)

In an email with Daily Hive, Rox Out Founder Eliana Akl says people will have the opportunity to book a session with a professional photographer online and will receive ten digital pictures surrounded by Old Montreal’s picturesque alleyway.

The shop, located at 378 Rue St-Paul Ouest, is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm and holiday photoshoots cost $150 in total.

The home goods shop says the alley will also be available to rent and host events like dinner parties.

More information can be found online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Pepin (@maison_pepin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal 🛫🛬 Korea (@kipunsam.daily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lenou en vadrouille (@lenou_en_vadrouille)

When: November 22 – December 19

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: 378 Rue St-Paul Ouest

Price: $150