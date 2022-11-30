The coolest statues and monuments to check out across Montreal

A large part of Montreal’s rich history is immortalized throughout the city in the form of statues and monuments.

In fact, there are over 950 statues and monuments across the island, according to Art Public Montréal. From bronze figures statues to monuments honouring Expo ’67, here are some of our favourite statues in Montreal that you should check out.

Maisonneuve Monument

Location: Place d’Armes

Erected: 1895

Canadiens Players

Location: Bell Centre

Erected: 2009

Mount Royal Cross

Location: Mount Royal

Erected: 1924

Nelson’s Column

Location: Place Jacques Cartier

Erected: 1809

Trois Disques

Location: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Erected: 1962

La Leçon

Location: McGill University

Erected: 2012

Location: 500 Place D’Armes

Erected: 2013

Boer War Memorial

Location: Dorchester Square

Erected: 1907

Monument Sir George-Étienne Cartier

Location: Mount Royal

Erected: 1909

The Eye by David Altmejd

Location: Musée des beaux-arts de Montreal

Erected: 1974

The Ring

Location: Place Ville Marie

Erected: 2021

Monument Louis Cyr

Location: Saint-Henri

Erected: 1970

Statue de Amphitrite

Location: World Trade Centre Montreal

Erected: 1992