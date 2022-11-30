Public ArtUrbanizedCurated

The coolest statues and monuments to check out across Montreal

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
|
Nov 30 2022, 5:30 pm
fs24 / Shutterstock

A large part of Montreal’s rich history is immortalized throughout the city in the form of statues and monuments.

In fact, there are over 950 statues and monuments across the island, according to Art Public Montréal. From bronze figures statues to monuments honouring Expo ’67, here are some of our favourite statues in Montreal that you should check out.

Maisonneuve Monument

 



 

A post shared by Alpaca My Abby (@alpacamyabbytravel)

Location: Place d’Armes
Erected: 1895

Canadiens Players

meunierd / Shutterstock

Location: Bell Centre
Erected: 2009

Mount Royal Cross

 



 

A post shared by @lolalapirate

Location: Mount Royal
Erected: 1924

Nelson’s Column

 



 

A post shared by An Dore Puranto (@mmmighty)

Location: Place Jacques Cartier
Erected: 1809

Trois Disques

 



 

A post shared by Sarah Keenlyside (@missarahk)

Location: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Erected: 1962

La Leçon

Location: McGill University
Erected: 2012

The English Pug and the French Poodle

 



 

A post shared by Amy Tozer (@urban_farm_wife)

Location: 500 Place D’Armes
Erected: 2013

Boer War Memorial

 



 

A post shared by Genevieve Lambert (@lambertb.lambert)

Location: Dorchester Square
Erected: 1907

Monument Sir George-Étienne Cartier

 



 

A post shared by Freddy | Montréal | ?? (@arcpixel)

Location: Mount Royal
Erected: 1909

The Eye by David Altmejd

 



 

A post shared by Musée des beaux-arts (@mbamtl)

Location: Musée des beaux-arts de Montreal
Erected: 1974

The Ring

Location: Place Ville Marie
Erected: 2021

Monument Louis Cyr

artpublicmontreal.ca

Location: Saint-Henri
Erected: 1970

Statue de Amphitrite

 



 

A post shared by Li Gang (@theonlygang)

Location: World Trade Centre Montreal
Erected: 1992

