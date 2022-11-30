The coolest statues and monuments to check out across Montreal
A large part of Montreal’s rich history is immortalized throughout the city in the form of statues and monuments.
In fact, there are over 950 statues and monuments across the island, according to Art Public Montréal. From bronze figures statues to monuments honouring Expo ’67, here are some of our favourite statues in Montreal that you should check out.
Maisonneuve Monument
Location: Place d’Armes
Erected: 1895
Canadiens Players
Location: Bell Centre
Erected: 2009
Mount Royal Cross
Location: Mount Royal
Erected: 1924
Nelson’s Column
Location: Place Jacques Cartier
Erected: 1809
Trois Disques
Location: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Erected: 1962
La Leçon
Location: McGill University
Erected: 2012
The English Pug and the French Poodle
Location: 500 Place D’Armes
Erected: 2013
Boer War Memorial
Location: Dorchester Square
Erected: 1907
Monument Sir George-Étienne Cartier
Location: Mount Royal
Erected: 1909
The Eye by David Altmejd
Location: Musée des beaux-arts de Montreal
Erected: 1974
The Ring
Location: Place Ville Marie
Erected: 2021
Monument Louis Cyr
Location: Saint-Henri
Erected: 1970
Statue de Amphitrite
Location: World Trade Centre Montreal
Erected: 1992