Downtown Montreal's giant nutcracker statues have returned (PHOTOS)

Two giant inflatable nutcracker statues have returned to downtown Montreal.
The two 120-foot-tall statues, called The Odyssey, have parked themselves on Ste. Catherine and Stanley, where they will remain until the beginning of January.
XP_MTL, a non-profit organization that offers festive programming, is behind other Montreal holiday events, including the scaffold Christmas tree last year and the traditional holiday choir.
XP_MTL says “many giant holiday installations” will invade Ste. Catherine over the next few weeks, so keep your heads up.
