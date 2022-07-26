La vie en rose: There's a photogenic pink laundromat in Montreal (PHOTOS)
If you’re headed out to do some laundry, at least do it at a vibrant pink laundromat, no?
Chez Pinkita is a laundromat and a “fantasy pink concept store,” located in The Plateau. Besides offering a photogenic locale to get laundry done, the hot pink spot sells refreshing drinks, candies, and has rare collectibles from Japan.
The laundromat — which is directly across from Fairmount Bagel — functions as a laundry drop-off (next-day pick-up) or you can go in and do laundry yourself at their pay-per-use machines.
Traditionally, laundromats are pretty boring. But the owner of Chez Pinkita says his spot is popular for photoshoots and picking up knick-knacks, all while your clothes are getting washed.
Because come on, how many other laundromats are photo-worthy? At least here, you’re getting your stuff clean AND probably gobbling up likes on social media.
Not a bad deal.
Chez Pinkita is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm and from noon to 9 pm on Wednesdays.
