It’s already common knowledge that Montreal-style bagels are out of this world. But, did you know that a Montreal bagel has literally been out of this world?

Do you know how astronauts say space smells like a seared steak? Well, for a few minutes in 2008, parts of space tasted like wood-fire baked bagels.

(Okay, how about one more?)

Forget the rings of Saturn. How about rings of Fairmount Bagels?

In 2008, Greg Chamitoff, a Montreal-born American engineer and astronaut, took off into space as part of NASA’s Expedition 17 — the 17th expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).

According to Fairmount Bagel, Chamitoff is the nephew of the shop’s owner and couldn’t risk going on a six-month space mission without bagels.

So, he brought 18 of them with him to space: three bags of sesame bagels. Chamitoff, joined by six other astronauts, experimented with the bagels and left them floating inside the ISS — unpackaged — for six days before eating them.

Fairmount Bagel can accurately claim to be the best bagels in Montreal, arguably the best in the world, and since 2008, maybe even the best in the universe.

Here’s hoping one of Montreal’s most famous bagel shops can at least consider expanding to Mars when the time comes.

Chamitoff is currently the Lawrence Hargrave Professor of Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Sydney in Australia.

He spent a total of 198 days in space.

Montreal-style bagels have spent a total of six days in space.