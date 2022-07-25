Montreal is home to a satisfying blend of historic and modern architecture.

From art-deco to gothic cathedrals, vibrant colours, distinctive financial buildings, and however you want to describe the Olympic Stadium, Montreal is home to a collection of pretty nifty buildings.

While the amazing interior design of Montreal buildings is endless, we’re highlighting exterior architectural beauty.

With photos to prove it, here are some of the most interesting-looking buildings across the island.

Which one is your favourite?

Habitat 67 is made up of 354 identical, concrete residential units. The structure was built in 1967 and has since remained one of the most iconic buildings in the city.

The head building of Montreal’s local government (also known as the Hôtel de Ville de Montréal), this five-storey building was built between 1872 and 1878 and still has elements of the Second Empire architectural style — a perfect fit for Old Montreal.

Designed for the 1976 Summer Olympics, regardless of the Big O’s controversies and everlasting costs, the Olympic Stadium is still one of the city’s most identifiable structures.

The Tour de Montréal is the world’s tallest inclined tower at a sparkling 541 feet. The venue used to be home to the Montreal Expos, has hosted soccer and football games, and now hosts special events like concerts and trade shows.

Regardless of it’s non-functioning (and pricey) retractable roof, it’s always a cool sight to see.

Once the largest building in the British Empire, the Sun Life building is now the 17th tallest building in Montreal. And while that may not be that impressive, the building used to house Britain’s crown jewels in World War I.

Looking over Westmount Summit, St. Joseph’s Oratory is the largest church in the country. Construction started in 1917 and it’s arguably the city’s most iconic skyline structure.

Akin to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Mary, Queen of the World is another gorgeous house of worship in Montreal. It’s Quebec’s third-largest church and is modelled after Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The second-tallest building in Monteal, 1000 de la Gauchetière is an iconic landmark that’s visible from pretty much any skyline shot of the city.

The Montreal World Trade Centre is an example of a horizontal skyscraper. Construction was completed in 1993 and it’s an architectural example of urban renewal.

Full of cafes and shops, it’s totally Instagram worthy.

The Pavillon Roger-Gaudry is located at the heart of the Université de Montreal campus. The sprawling structure has an 82-metre-high central tower and combines the “symmetrical and hierarchical layout” of the French Beaux-Arts tradition, says the Parks Canada website.

The Palais des congrès opened in 1983 and serves as a convention centre, dividing the boroughs of Ville-Marie with the Old Port.

It’s multi-coloured windows make for a timeless design and great photo ops.

The Biosphère is a museum dedicated to the environment. It is housed in the former United States pavilion constructed for Expo 67 and is an iconic standout on the grounds of Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saint Helen’s Island.

It might also be home to the world’s biggest set of monkey bars…

The Notre-Dame Basilica is yet another gorgeous architectural church achievement in Montreal.

Built in 1823, the basilica features hundreds of religious statues, two identical towers, and the exterior and stain-glass windows are lit up nightly to exemplify its everlasting beauty.

Bank of Montreal Head Office

The Bank of Montreal is the oldest bank in Canada. Founded in 1817, the bank’s former head office was in the Pantheon-like building built in 1847 in the Old Port.

The neoclassical-style building is right across the street from the Notre-Dame Basilica in case you want to soak up neighbouring architectural beauties.

The Atwater Market building is an art-deco structure that was built in the 1930s. It’s open every day and hosts a collection of markets and timeless photo opportunities.

Traditionally open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, the Casino de Montréal opened in 1993 and is housed in the former French Pavilion of Expo 67.

It shines and glimmers every night, just like a casino should.

For decades, the Orange Julep has been dishing out tasty poutines and creamy orange-based drinks.

The structure is simple — a giant orange sphere.

It’s been cool since day one and will be forever.

The Marché Bonsecours building used to house city hall for over 25 years. It is now an iconic landmark hosting the market, restaurants, shops, and boutiques.