Who, when, and where: Your ultimate guide to the Montreal Just for Laughs festival
This July, comedy’s best and brightest will fill the streets of Montreal as the biggest international comedy festival makes its way to town.
The 40th annual Just for Laughs festival officially kicks off on July 13, and with plenty of A-list headliners and secret shows scheduled, we suggest getting tickets to events as soon as possible.
“We are overjoyed to be able to bring the preeminent Just For Laughs Festival back to Montréal this summer, for a historic milestone festival,” said Bruce Hills, the president of Just For Laughs, in a press release.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the shows we think are worth checking out before the festival’s July 31 conclusion.
Galas
- Hannah Gadsby – July 27
- Iliza Schlesinger – July 29
- Patton Oswalt – July 29
- 40th Anniversary Gala – July 29
- Marc Maron – July 30
- Russell Peters – July 31
Concerts/solo shows
- Jimmy Carr – July 27
- Jimmy O. Yang – July 27
- Maria Bamford – July 27
- John Mulaney – July 28
- Jerrod Carmichael – July 28
- Kevin Hart – July 29
- Chris Redd – July 29
- Hasan Minhaj – July 29
- Pete Holmes – July 29
- Bill Burr – July 30
- Amy Schumer – July 30
- Fortune Feimster – July 30
Club series
- Comedy Night in Canada (hosted by Rick Mercer) – July 29
- Just for the Culture – July 13 to July 28
- The Nasty Show – July 20 t0 28
- Midnight Surprise – July 27 to 30
- Brit(ish) – July 27 to July 30
Free outdoor shows
OFFJFL
- Randy Feltface – July 21 to 28
- Yannis Pappas – July 27 to 29
- Ms Pat – July 27 to 28
- Matteo Lane – July 28 to 29
- Preacher Lawson – July 26 to 30
For a list of shows and/or to purchase tickets, visit hahaha.com.