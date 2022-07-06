This July, comedy’s best and brightest will fill the streets of Montreal as the biggest international comedy festival makes its way to town.

The 40th annual Just for Laughs festival officially kicks off on July 13, and with plenty of A-list headliners and secret shows scheduled, we suggest getting tickets to events as soon as possible.

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring the preeminent Just For Laughs Festival back to Montréal this summer, for a historic milestone festival,” said Bruce Hills, the president of Just For Laughs, in a press release.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the shows we think are worth checking out before the festival’s July 31 conclusion.

Galas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs)

Concerts/solo shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs)

Club series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs)

Free outdoor shows

OFFJFL

For a list of shows and/or to purchase tickets, visit hahaha.com.