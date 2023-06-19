SportsAuto racingMontreal Grand Prix

9 celebrities spotted in Montreal at Grand Prix weekend

David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports | hollyramsayy / Instagram

Despite a fair bit of rain, the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix was a success, with a record attendance of 345,000 fans hitting the track in Montreal.

And among all those spectators were some familiar faces who wanted in on the three-day-long party.

Aside from the many world-class drivers the event brings to town every year, here are some celebrities that were spotted in and around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this past weekend.

Martin Garrix

This world-famous Dutch DJ performed at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve during the big race on Sunday.

Danica Patrick

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix

David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Danica Patrick, one of the most successful female racecar drivers of all time, was at the heart of the action on the track as a Sky Sports correspondent.

Gordon Ramsay

holly gordon ramsay

hollyramsayy / Instagram

Ramsay and his daughter Holly took in the race on Sunday as part of their Father’s Day celebrations.

Diplo

As the main headliner at this year’s Maxim party, Diplo’s Windsor Station set was one to remember.

PK Subban

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

As a Montreal icon, Subban was obviously all in on the F1 action this past weekend, meeting up with a few NHL friends along the way.

Sloane Stephens

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens)

American tennis pro Sloane Stevens maximized her time in Montreal as she was seen at both the Maxim Party and the race with her husband, American soccer player Jozy Altidore.

Paul Ryan

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan seemingly picked up some F1 merch on his way to the track.

Carey Price

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice)

While it’s been announced that the Montreal Canadiens goaltender would be moving back to British Columbia within the next month, that didn’t stop him and his wife, Angela Price, from soaking up the F1 event before leaving the city for good.

Roger Goodell

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was on the ground at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where he met up with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Did you run into anyone famous over the weekend? Let us know in the comments.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
