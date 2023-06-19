Gordon Ramsay had a great Father's Day in Montreal with his daughter at Grand Prix

Gordon Ramsay’s love of Formula 1 brought him to Montreal over the weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The celebrity chef was front and centre with daughter Holly to take in the big Sunday race, which happened to fall on Father’s Day.

The international restaurateur and TV star even shared a video of himself making the rounds at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and shaking hands with the drivers, including fellow countryman Lewis Hamilton.

“An amazing Father’s Day with @hollyramsayy at the @f1gpcanada!” he wrote in the caption. “Congrats to @redbullracing & @christianhorner on 100 wins!”

Meanwhile, Ramsay’s daughter’s carousel post from the event featured a snapshot of her dad meeting Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, along with a photo of him waiving a chequered flag in a VIP area.

“Great day with my race buddy,” Holly wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with TSN, Ramsay, who appears to be very knowledgeable about the motorsport, revealed who he was rooting for in the race. “Oh it’s a tough one. It’d be great to see Mercedes up there,” he said. “Fingers crossed.”

Lewis and Gordon Ramsay on the grid before the race #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/t7wTKlIstM — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 18, 2023

While Max Verstappen of Red Bull earned his 100th victory with the team after taking first place, Ramsay’s prediction of seeing a Mercedes driver on the podium came true, with Hamilton taking the P3 position behind Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

As for whether Chef Ramsay was a fan of the food at the concession stands on l’île Notre-Dame, that is still unknown.