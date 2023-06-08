On Thursday, Angela Price, the wife of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price took to Instagram to answer a series of questions from fans regarding her and her husband’s future.

Back in January, Canadiens fans learned that the Price family would be selling their Montreal home in the near future and moving to Kelowna, British Columbia. With the season over, the couple’s move out west will now take place in a matter of weeks.

“When are you guys moving back to BC?” asked one user

“At the end of the month,” Price responded via an Instagram story.

Another user asked Angela about Carey’s health. The question, which was likely referring to the many trials and tribulations he’s gone through in recent years, was met with a surprisingly positive response.

“So good,” she wrote. “This is the happiest I have ever seen him.”

Price’s wife was also asked whether she thinks the Canadiens will make a formal announcement about the netminder’s future with the organization.

“I honestly have no idea,” she wrote in response to the question. “I don’t really think there is anything new to say, but I’m not in the loop with any plans for any type of announcement.”

The 35-year-old Canadiens goalie spoke with members of the Montreal media back in October to discuss details of a knee injury that’s kept him off the ice for the past year.

“I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment,” said Price, adding that his current objective is “just to be pain-free from day to day.”

As for whether he is optimistic about his future as a member of the Habs, he says he’s “still holding out hope,” adding that he’s “definitely not giving up on winning a Stanley Cup in some aspect — whatever position that may be in.”

Price, who was selected with the No. 5 pick by the Canadiens in the 2005 NHL Draft, has played all 712 of his career games with Montreal. He became the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history in 2019.