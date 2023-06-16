5 facts about the Montreal Grand Prix that may surprise you

The Montreal Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events in the world of motorsports, especially for Canadian F1 fans.

Every year, tens of thousands of spectators swarm to our charming city to take in the exhilarating action and electric atmosphere. While many are familiar with the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the star drivers, there are some facts about the event that may catch you off guard.

Buckle up and get ready to discover a handful of fascinating tidbits about this renowned race.

1. Home to the longest race in F1 history

It took four hours, four minutes, and 39 seconds to finish the 2011 race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve due to rain delays (and other factors), making it the longest Formula 1 race in the sport’s history.

McLaren driver Jenson Button, who started in the seventh position, snuck past Sebastian Vettel in the final lap to win the rowdy race in dramatic fashion.

2. Schumacher and Hamilton share a record

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have more wins at the Canadian Grand Prix under their belts than anyone else.

Between 1994 and 2004, Schumacher won the race seven times. Hamilton matched that number with his victory in the 2019 Grand Prix.

Can Hamilton win one more before he retires? Time will tell.

3. The coldest F1 race

According to a list of race records on Wikipedia, the coldest World Championship F1 race ever held was the 1978 Canadian Grand Prix — which had a highest temperature of 5°C (41°F) during the race.

While Quebec is notoriously cold, the reason the record probably stands today is that the event used to be held in October rather than June, making chilly conditions all the more likely.

4. Brothers on the podium

Montreal magic #OnThisDay in 2001 Ralf Schumacher won the #CanadianGP 🏆 Making history with his brother, Michael, as they stood on the podium together with a sibling 1-2! ✨#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/9LCbfXCCQB — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) June 10, 2023

The 2001 Canadian Grand Prix featured a unique result as Ralf Schumacher won the race while his brother Michael followed him in second place.

While they had previously appeared on the same podium in Italy in 1998, Montreal saw the first instance of siblings finishing P1 and P2 in the sport’s history.

5. The track was renamed

Originally named the Île Notre-Dame Circuit after the island it sits on, Montreal’s track was renamed in 1982 following the tragic death of Quebec racing hero Gilles Villeneuve, who won the inaugural race at the circuit in 1978.