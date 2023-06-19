Cole Caufield hung out with Canadiens trade target Dubois at Montreal Grand Prix

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield appeared to have a blast at the Montreal Grand Prix over the weekend.

With on-ice opponents and off-ice buddies Jack Hughes and Trevor Zegras by his side, the American trio were fully decked out in matching F1 outfits to take in the Sunday race that saw Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen come out victorious.

Later in the day, Caufield also caught up with Habs teammates Paul Byron and Carey Price, along with defenceman Chris Wideman in the Aston Martin paddock.

The most interesting meetup of the day, though, for those engulfed in the NHL’s rumour mill, was between Caufield and longtime Montreal trade target Pierre-Luc Dubois. On Sunday afternoon, the Montreal winger snapped a photo of a group on a boat near Île Notre-Dame.

Among those photographed by Caufield was none other than the 24-year-old Winnipeg Jets forward, who posed for the photo.

There’s nothing surprising about the Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec, native taking in the festivities of his home province during the offseason. But seeing him spend some quality time with one of the Canadiens’ most prominent players only adds traction to the many reports, which include a trade request, about him joining his childhood team.

Despite the spotlight being on him in recent weeks, it appears that he is not shy to make public appearances and outings throughout Quebec.

On Saturday, he visited a rink just outside Montreal, in Boisbriand, to play hockey with youngsters. TV and radio commentator Kevin Raphael reported that Dubois spent time with the kids and met with fans from 9 am to 7 pm.

Pierre-Luc Dubois signe un contrat de 8 ans avec Team Haïti. ❤️ 🇭🇹 Malgré toute l’attention sur lui, Pierre-Luc ne se cache pas. Il a passé la journée avec des jeunes à Boisbriand et à rencontrer tous les fans. Il est resté là de 9 am à 7 pm. Un vrai de vrai. Fier de toi PL. pic.twitter.com/tedGUvi4Jr — Kevin Raphael (@kevinraphael21) June 18, 2023

As for the likelihood of him finally joining the Canadiens, things are still up in the air.

Earlier this month, we learned that Dubois’ agent, Pat Brisson — who also happens to be Caufield’s agent — recently let the Jets organization know his client wants to be moved to another team.

In a report from Arpon Basu, editor-in-chief of The Athletic Montreal, it was revealed that the Dubois camp has submitted a list of teams he would like to sign with, which includes Montreal. According to Basu, Dubois, whose deal expires after next season, is likely seeking an eight-year contract in the range of $9 million a year.

Over 434 games in the NHL, the centre has put up 129 goals and 302 points.