Carey Price plans to sell Montreal home and move to BC with family

The chances of a miraculous Carey Price NHL comeback may have just gotten slimmer.

On Sunday, Angela Price, the goaltender’s wife, made a series of posts to her Instagram story regarding the family’s future in her husband’s home province of British Columbia.

When asked by a follower if they were going to be back in Montreal next year, Price’s wife responded, “It looks like we will be making the move to Kelowna after this hockey season,” adding that she feels like they will be “back for visits quite a bit.”

She responded to a second inquiry regarding whether the family intends to sell their Montreal home. “Yes, we will. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this house and especially our neighbours.”

The 35-year-old Canadiens netminder spoke with members of the Montreal media back in October to discuss details of a knee injury that’s kept him off the ice for the better part of last year.

“I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment,” said Price, adding that his current objective is “just to be pain-free from day to day.”